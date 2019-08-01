Vistara to Test Facial Recognition System Under Govt's Digi Yatra Initiative at IGI Airport

Private full-service carrier Vistara and Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd (DIAL) will soon test run a facial recognition technology for passengers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

If everything goes well, the paperless and hassle-free boarding service will be gradually extended from Terminal 3 to other terminals and airlines for domestic passengers, the Times of India reports.

A spokesperson of the Tata Group Vistara told the newspaper that the airline had been "working with DIAL to enable the technology in Delhi as soon as possible".

Airports in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai have already initiated the process for the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s ambitious Digi Yatra initiative which seeks to promote “digital processing of passengers” based on facial recognition system at check points.

Digi Yatra, unveiled last year by the Ministry “in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India's vision,” will also facilitate “self-Bag Drop and Check-in, using facial recognition to identify pax and data recall.”

The Bangalore Airport recently announced the rollout of the Digi Yatra for one particular flight of Vistara. The biometric-based self-boarding service will be gradually introduced to other flights and airlines, according to a press release issued by the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL ).

All Vistara flights are expected to be integrated into the biometric boarding process at the Bangalore airport by October, the release said.

"Kempegowda International Airport on June 22 has successfully launched the fully biometric-based self-boarding solution for a seamless flow from registration to boarding," BIAL had said.

According to the Ministry of Aviation, passengers can create a Digi Yatra ID in a central system by providing their name, email ID, mobile Number, details of Identity (Voter Id, Driving License, Aadhar, etc)

Passengers can quote this number while booking a ticket and Pax data including Digi Yatra ID will be passed on to departure airport by the airlines.

On their first travel, the passengers will have to go to the registration kiosk at the airport for validating the ID.

After successful verification, the photo of the passenger will be added to Digi Yatra profile in central system.

At the entry point E-Gate, the passengers will have to scan their boarding pass or e-ticket. The system will then scan the bar code/ QR code to validate the passenger details and flight details.

As they travel through the airport, passengers will be authenticated and verified at every touchpoint by the biometric technology, BIAL said. "This process offers the highest degree of safety and security while ensuring stringent standards of privacy. The biometric data is used only for authentication and verification of passengers to assist the boarding process and not for recognition. In addition, the passenger data is deleted within a few hours of flight completion," it said.