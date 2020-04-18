Visually-Impaired Bank Manager Raped Inside Her Bhopal Flat During Lockdown
The victim, who is a banker, was alone at home as her husband remained stranded in another state due to the Covid-19 lockdown, inspector Chandra Bhan Patel of Shahpura police station said.
Representative image.
A 53-year-old visually impaired woman was allegedly raped by an unidentified person in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district in the early hours of Friday, police said.
The victim, who is a banker, was alone at home as her husband remained stranded in another state due to the Covid-19 lockdown, inspector Chandra Bhan Patel of Shahpura police station said.
According to the police complaint, the victim was asleep in her home, located near a hospital, when an unidentified man entered her room and raped her, he said.
"A case has been registered under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and
hunt is on for the accused," he said.
The victim was sent for medical examination, he added.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sidharth Shukla Names 3 Most Special Ladies In His Life; Shehnaaz Gill, Are You Listening?
- Collage of Shah Rukh Khan’s Then and Now Family Photos Goes Viral
- After Losing Captain America Role, John Krasinski to Finally Enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
- Pornhub's New Parody Website 'Scrubhub' Wants You to Wash Your Dirty Hands First
- Kids, Your Parents Can Now Set Restrictions on The TikTok App Including Blocking Content