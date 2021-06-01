Visuals of Dogs Pulling at Half-burnt Bodies in Uttarkashi Cremation Ground Shocks Locals

Disturbing videos showing dogs pulling at half-burnt bodies at a cremation ground on the banks of Bhagirathi river here have gone viral sparking reaction from locals, who criticised the district authorities for their “callousness". “The attention of municipal authorities and the district administration was drawn to some half-burnt bodies lying in Kedarghat recently. But it seems the matter went unheeded," a local said terming it the “height of their indifference".

“How can they be so callous to something which puts humanity to shame," he said. Even people dying of COVID-19 are being cremated at Kedarghat and the bodies could be that of those infected with the virus, he said.

With the water level of Bhagirathi rising, several bodies not cremated properly have been swept down the river but those still lying at the ghat are being pulled at by stray dogs. When contacted, Bhatwari SDM Devendra Negi said the footage is a week-old and several arrangements have been made at Kedarghat for proper disposal of bodies after it surfaced.

“The visuals are a week-old. The municipal authorities are ensuring regular cleaning of the cremation ground and proper disposal of bodies now. However, several news channels and portals are still showing old visuals which should not be done," Negi said. The grisly videos have disturbed people in Uttarkashi, which is a religious place with two major Himalayan temples of Gangotri and Yamunotri located in the district.

