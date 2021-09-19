Visva-Bharati V-C Talks Tough With Teachers Over Thefts In Purported Video, Stokes Controversy

Kolkata, Sep 18: Visva-Bharati University Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty courted controversy Saturday when a video circulated on social media purportedly showed him blaming a section of teachers for not doing enough to prevent incidents of theft in different departments of the varsity. In the video of a virtual meeting between the V-C and faculty members held on Friday, a voice resembling that of Chakraborty can be heard telling them of not doing their bit to prevent recent thefts, and trying to pass the buck on security guards, who are reluctant to lodge any FIR fearing the henchmen of a bahubali’ (strongman) of Birbhum district. Because of him (bahubali), Visva-Bharati cannot take any foolproof step to boost security. Why have you left it to the VC to flag such issues," said Chakraborty in the video clip.

