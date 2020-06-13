Visva Bharati’s Executive Council Suspends Former V-C for Tampering With Minutes of 2018 Meeting

The former vice-chancellor and two senior members of the Visva Bharati University’s executive council were suspended on Saturday for allegedly changing the minutes of the meeting held on February 17, 2018.

The decision to suspend former V-C Sabujkali Sen, former registrar Saugata Chatterjee and former finance officer Samit Ro was taken at Friday’s executive council meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty.

On receiving the suspension letter, Sen maintained she had done nothing against university rules.

Speaking to the News18, her lawyer Arunava Ghosh, said, “I am appraised of the matter and after hearing in detail, I think there is no valid reason to issue suspension letter. I believe that it was done with malafide intention to settle personal discourse. We are surely going to win this case.”

On January 27, 2018, professor Swapan Dutta retired as acting V-C and the varsity was headless for five days.

On February 2 that year, the MHRD appointed Sabujkali Sen, then the senior most director of Vinay Bhawan, as the officiating vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati. Based on the MHRD letter, Sen took charge on February 3.

As Sen’s directorship was to end on February 24, an executive council meeting was called on February 17 to extend her tenure so she could continue as officiating V-C.

In that meeting, however, a decision was reportedly taken against extending Sen’s directorship. It was alleged that despite not given extension, she continued to work as acting V-C allegedly by making some changes in the resolution.

However, a section of the faculty claimed Sen has done nothing illegal.

A senior professor at the university said, “On March 5, 2018, Sabujkali Sen received a letter from the MHRD mentioning that there is no objection in her continuation as officiating V-C till a new V-C assumes office. If she has done anything wrong, then why would the MHRD ask her to continue as acting V-C?”