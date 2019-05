VIT Counselling 2019: Vellore Institute of Technology Released Admit Card at vit.ac.in; Check Schedule

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has released the schedule and admit card for VIT Counselling 2019. The VITEEE Couselling schedule comprising of VIT Counselling 2019 admit card and day wise VIT Counselling across all the VIT campuses at Vellore, Chennai, Amaravathi and Bhopal was released in online mode. The exam conducting authority Vellore Institute of Technology or also called as VIT has published the VIT Counselling 2019 schedule, which will be conducted in two phase, at its official website vit.ac.in . The VIT Counselling 2019 will be conducted by the Vellore Institute of Technology in online format. However, candidates have to appear at their allotted VIT campus and complete the 2019 VIT Counselling formalities by being present in-person.Vellore Institute of Technology holds 18th rank among the engineering colleges and its overall ranking is 32 under the NIRF ranking 2019. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam and their names are included in the VITEEE merit list 2019 are eligible to participate in the VIT Counselling 2019 at their respective VIT campus.1. Visit the Vellore Institute of Technology VIT’s official website vit.ac.in 2. At homepage, check for 2019 VITEEE Counseling Admit Card/ Result tab and click on it3. Enter all the required details and click on submit button to get your VITEE Counselling 2019 Admit Card4. Your admit card for participating in VITEEE 2019 Counselling or VIT Counselling 2019 will be displayed on the screen.Download and take a printout as it a must document to participate in VITEEE 2019 Counselling. Check the date and VIT campus allotted to you for VITEEE 2019 Counselling on the downloaded admit card.The result of VITEEE exam was declared on April 29.VITEEE 2019 Counselling will be conducted on the basis of the prepared VIT merit list and rank allotted to qualifying candidates. Admission are offered on B.Tech seats at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) campuses.