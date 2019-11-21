Vital to Save Public Varsities So Students Can Study at Affordable Rates, Says Media Advisor to Former PM Manmohan Singh
Sanjaya Baru, a JNU alumnus, said at a time when almost every year the country is spending almost six billion dollars on Indians studying abroad, it is extremely important to save public universities.
File Photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University.
New Delhi: Amid protests by JNU students against the hostel fee hike, Sanjaya Baru, media advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, on Thursday said it is important to save public universities so that students can study at affordable costs.
In a video shared by former JNU Students' Union president N Sai Balaji, Baru, a JNU alumnus, said, "At a time when almost every year we are spending almost six billion dollars on Indians studying abroad, it is extremely important to save public universities."
Jawaharlal Nehru University is one of the best public universities according to HRD ministry's ranking and it is important to ensure that good students can study at affordable costs, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia Get Divorced After 21 Years of Marriage, Daughters to Live with Mother
- Pakistan’s 16-Year-Old Naseem Shah Receiving Test Cap After Losing His Mother is Inspiring
- New 'Ghost' Pokémon Based on Dead Coral is Exactly Why Need to Care About Global Warming
- Australian Woman Who Risked Her Life to Save Koala from Bush Fire with Her Own Shirt is Hailed a Hero
- Bollywood Actor John Abraham Gives a Sneak-Peak of his Motorcycle Loaded Garage