VITEE Result 2019 Announced at vit.ac.in. Check Your Rank Here

The Vellore Institute of Technology Entrance Examination Result 2019, VITEE Result 2019 was released by the Vellore Institute of Technology on its official website at vit.ac.in.

Updated:April 29, 2019, 2:29 PM IST
The Vellore Institute of Technology VIT announced the VITEE 2019 Result, 2019 VITEE Result today. The Vellore Institute of Technology Entrance Examination Result 2019, VITEE Result 2019 was released by the Vellore Institute of Technology on its official website vit.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared for the VIT entrance examination can now check their VITEEE 2019 result using their application number and date of birth. The Vellore Institute of Technology Entrance Examination Result 2019, VITEEE result 2019 will have the score and rank of the candidates.Candidates who have qualified the entrance test will recieve an official mail from the Vellore Institute of Technology VIT.

Follow the steps to check your VITEE Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website vit.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on VITEE 2019 Result

Step 3: Enter your 10-digit application number, date of birth and verification code to view your Vellore Institute of Technology Entrance Examination Result 2019

Step 4: Download your VITEE 2019 Result, VITEE Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference

About 2 lakh candidates appear in VITEEE every year for admissions to around 5,000 undergraduate engineering seats.

The counselling of VITEEE 2019 will be conducted in two phases where the qualifying candidates will be called according to their ranks. The first phase of counselling will begin from May 9. While participating in the counselling of VITEEE 2019 candidates will have to pay the requisite counselling fee and get their documents verified.

