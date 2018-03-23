English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
VITEEE 2018 Online Slot Booking Begins at vit.ac.in, Apply Before March 24
The information on VITEEE 2018 is available on the official website of VIT University - vit.ac.in. The applicant can book a slot between April 4 and and April 15 on or before March 24.
Vellore Institute of Technology website.
VITEEE 2018 Online Slot Booking has begun and candidates can download the Admit Card for Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2018. The information is available on the official website of VIT University - vit.ac.in. The applicant can book a slot between April 4 and and April 15 on or before March 24 (Saturday).
Applicants will be shortlisted based on their entrance examination rank. Also the bookings will be done on a "first-come-first-serve-basis’ and are subject to the availability of the test center, date and time.
How to apply for VITEEE 2018 Online Slot Booking?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://vit.ac.in/
Step 2 - Click on VITEEE 2018 - Slot Booking open
Step 3 - Enter Application Number, Password and captcha code and click on Login
Step 4 – Select your slot, pay the application fee and select the exam city, test date and slot
Step 5 – Take a printout of confirmation page for further reference.
Direct Link - http://otbs.centralindia.cloudapp.azure.com/VITOTBS/Default.aspx
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.1150 through Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card.
Examination Pattern:
VITEEE 2018 exam will comprise of Multiple Choice Questions divided in 4 parts given as below:
Part 1 - Physics
Part 2 - Chemistry
Part 3 - Mathematics/ Biology
Part 4 - English
The questions will be from the State Board of Higher Secondary Education and CBSE syllabus. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must have scored an aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/ Biology in Class 12th Exam. For more information, applicants can go through the official advertisement at the url mentioned below:
http://www.vit.ac.in/files/VITEEEInformationBrochure2018.pdf
Age Criteria:
The age of the candidate should be more than 17 years as on 1st July 2018.
