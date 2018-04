VITEEE Result 2018 Declared at vit.ac.in; Counselling from May 9 to May 20

Step 3 – Click on ‘Click Here for VITEEE RESULTS ’

The Vellore Institute of Technology has declared the VITEEE Result 2018 or VIT Engineering Entrance Examination Result 2018. The VITEEE Result 2018 or VIT Engineering Entrance Examination Result 2018 has been declared on the official website of Vellore Institute of Technology – vit.ac.in.The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) had organized the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2018 from April 4 to April 15, earlier this month, across the state of Tamil Nadu, and the result was scheduled to be released on April 25, 2018, but got postponed. Candidates who had appeared for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.vit.ac.in Step 2 – Click on ‘ VITEEE 2018 - Results The varsity has already shared the Phase-I and Phase-II counseling schedule for candidates according to ranks.The Phase-I of counseling will be held for Rank 1 to 20,000 from 9to 11May 2018 at Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal & Amaravati campus.The Phase-II of counseling will be held for Rank 20,000 to 99,999 from 14to 18May 2018 at Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal & Amaravati campus.Followed by counseling at VIT-Bhopal campus only on 19and 20May 2018 for Rank 1,00,000 to 1,50,000.Candidates can refer to the detailed schedule at the url mentioned below: