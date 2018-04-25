VITEEE 2018 Results Expected Soon; Counseling Phase I From 9th May to 11th May 2018

VITEEE 2018 Results are expected to be released on or before 27th April 2018. The results of Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2018 were originally scheduled to be released on 25th April 2018, i.e. Wednesday. However, as per officials, “The results will be released either on April 26 or on April 27”. Candidates awaiting VITEEE 2018 results must keep a close tab on the official website to check their result as and when it’s released by the varsity.Meanwhile, VIT has released the VITEEE - 2018 Counseling Phase - I for Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal & Amaravati campuses for candidates who will qualify from Rank 1 to 20,000.As per the Counseling Phase I, there will be 3 time slots on each day of counseling viz 8:30am, 11am and 1pm.09 - May - 18 (Wednesday):Slot 1 - 8:30am: Rank 1 to 3000Slot 2 - 11am: Rank 3001 to 6000Slot 3 – 1pm: Rank 6001 to 800010 - May - 18 (Thursday)Slot 1 - 8:30am: Rank 8001 to 10,000Slot 2 - 11am: Rank 10,001 to 12,000Slot 3 – 1pm: Rank 12,001 to 14,00011 - May - 18 (Friday)Slot 1 - 8:30am: Rank 14,001 to 16,000Slot 2 - 11am: Rank 16,001 to 18,000Slot 3 – 1pm: Rank 18,001 to 20,000‘Note: Candidates are requested to book the Train / Flight tickets in advance to participate in the VITEEE Counselling in Vellore Campus / Chennai Campus / VIT-Bhopal / VIT-AP’ read an official notification.VITEEE 2018 examinations were conducted between 4th April 2018 and 15th April 2018 earlier this month, wherein slot booking was opened for candidates in March 2018 to book a slot as per their convenience at nearby test centres on "first-come-first-serve-basis’.