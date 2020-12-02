VITEEE 2021: Application Process Begins at vit.ac.in; Check Steps to Register Here

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the application process for the Vellore Institute Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021. The VITEEE application formalities can be completed on its website — https://vit.ac.in/. The institute will accept applications from VITEEE aspirants till March 30 for its exam which is likely to happen in April 2021. VITEEE provides admission in B.Tech courses in VIT.

The upper age limit for candidates sitting for VITEEE is 21 years old. They are required to have completed class 12th exams or sitting for class 12th exam in the admission year.

VITEEE 2021: Here is the process to register your application

Step 1: Type the name of the official website of VIT https://vit.ac.in/ on the search bar

Step 2: Scroll down on the homepage. On the right side, you will find a section named Bulletin Board

Step 3: Click on the option ‘VITEEE 2021/B. Tech. Admissions 2021’

Step 4: A new page will open with the option to register for VITEEE 2021

Step 5: Make sure that the top left tab is on the option ‘New User.’ Start filling out particulars such as candidate name, residential status, date of birth and other information

Step 6: Click on register at the bottom of the page to register for VITEEE 2021

Step 7: After registering, log in with registration number and fill the VITEEE application form

Step 8: Once form is done, pay the application fee to secure your application for VITEEE 2021

As per the NIRF ranking 2020, the institute VIT has been ranked among the top 20 universities of the country. It has also been ranked 15th in India for Engineering. According to the World University Rankings 2021, Computer Science at VIT is ranked among the top four in India while Engineering subjects are ranked among top 8 in the country. In the QS World University Rankings 2020, five subjects at VIT ranked among the top 500.