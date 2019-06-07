VITMEE 2019 Result: Vellore Institute of Technology to Declare M.Tech Result Today at vit.ac.in

VITMEE Result 2019 today | The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will declare the VITMEE Result 2019 for admission to M.Tech programs today (June 7). According to official information available at its homepage, the VITMEE Result 2019 is scheduled to be published today on its official website vit.ac.in (http://www.vit.ac.in); however timing for its online upload is not mentioned.

Candidates will be able to check VITMEE Result 2019, VIT M.Tech Result 2019 through this link https://admissions.vit.ac.in/vitmeeresults/ by entering their roll number, date of birth. The VITMEE Result 2019 can be viewed in PDF format and it will display the VITMEE scorecard with sectional marks containing the allotted rank of candidates in the VITMEE 2019 merit list. The Vellore Institute of Technology Masters Entrance Examination also called as VITMEE was held on June 1 and June 2. According to a Business Standard report, as many as 5,931 candidates took the entrance exam which was conducted across 22 exam centers.

VITMEE Result 2019: Steps to Download Online VIT M.Tech Scorecard

Once the VITMEE Result 2019, VIT M.Tech Result 2019 is out, candidates can download their scorecard from the Vellore Institute of Technology’s official website with these easy steps-

Step 1- Visit the website www.vit.ac.in

Step 2- Search for a tab reading ‘VITMEE Result 2019

Step 3- Click it and enter your log-in credentials

Step 4- The VITMEE Result 2019 will be displayed.

Step 5- Download the soft copy of VIT M.Tech Result 2019 and also take a printout for future reference.

Shortlisted candidates having scored the required marks in VITMEE Result 2019 will be eligible to participate in counseling round which is scheduled to start from June 17 and to close on June 19.