Vivaad Se Vishwas Scheme to Help Save Time, Money in Fighting Disputes: FM Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has taken measures to reduce litigation and a similar scheme was announced for indirect tax disputes.
File Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the direct tax dispute resolution scheme announced in Budget will be of great help to people as they will be able to save time and money spent in fighting cases.
As many as 4.83 lakh direct tax cases worth Rs 9.32 lakh crore are locked up in various appellate forums such as Commissioner (Appeals), ITAT, High Courts, Supreme Court and Debt Recovery Tribunals. "The scheme will give settlement option to all those with disputed tax... This will be of great help because people spent a lot of time and money in settling cases," Sitharaman said while moving the Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 amid a din in Lok Sabha.
She said the government has taken measures to reduce litigation and a similar scheme was announced for indirect tax disputes.
Under the proposed scheme, taxpayers willing to settle disputes shall be allowed a complete waiver of interest and penalty if they pay the entire amount of tax in dispute by March 31 this year, following which a 10 per cent additional disputed tax shall have to be paid over and above the tax liability.
Further, where arrears relate to disputed interest or penalty only, then 25 per cent of disputed penalty or interest shall have to be paid if the payment is made by March 31, beyond which the same shall be enhanced to 30 per cent.
Also in search and seizure operations where the recovery is up to Rs 5 crore, this scheme can be availed once the Bill is passed by Parliament. The scheme would remain open till June 30, 2020.
While the minister was speaking, opposition members were in the Well shouting slogans against the government and holding placards demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the communal violence in Delhi last week.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Turns Cowgirl for Nick Jonas as They Go Horse Riding Together, See Pics
- ISL 2019-20: Coro Urges FC Goa Fans to Fill the Stands, Promises to Fight in Semi-final 2nd Leg
- Vinicius Jr Breaks Lionel Messi's Record as He Scores in Real Madrid's El Clasico Win
- Cristiano Ronaldo Watches from the Stands as Real Madrid Win 1st El Clasico Since His Departure
- Realme 6 Series Pricing Leaked: Rumoured to Launch at Rs 9,999