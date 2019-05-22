English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivek Oberoi Gets Police Protection After He Receives Threats
The actor has been provided with two security guards after there were intelligence inputs about the threat.
File photo of Vivek Oberoi.
Mumbai: Actor Vivek Oberoi has been provided protection, a police official said Wednesday evening.
There were intelligence inputs about threat to the Bollywood actor, the official said. Oberoi was provided with two personal security officers Wednesday, he said.
A police vehicle has also been parked outside his residence here, the official added. Oberoi courted controversy recently when he tweeted a meme related to actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personal life.
He deleted the tweet and apologized after receiving flak on social media. Oberoi stars in the role of Narendra Modi in a soon-
to-be-released biopic on the prime minister.
