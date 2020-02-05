Vivo iQoo 3 Leaked Renders Reveal Flat Display Panel With Single Hole-Punch
Could the iQoo 3 be the first handset from the company specifically made for the Indian market?
Vivo's sub-brand iQoo is soon going to make its way to India. The brand has also confirmed that it will be bringing the country's first 5G enabled smartphone with the new Snapdragon 865 chipset. While we don't know much about the company's upcoming device, an alleged live image of the iQoo 3 has leaked. We can't be sure if this is going to be the device that is targeted for the Indian smartphone market, but it does look quite legit.
The device seems to have a flat display panel and single hole-punch on the top right corner. According to GSMArena, the leak comes from Chinese social media Weibo, where a tipster shared an image showcasing two phones, the first one being the iQoo 3, sitting next to the Oppo Find X2.
The report suggests that the new iQoo sports four buttons on the sides as well as a key for the AI assistant Jovi. The leaks also suggest that the phone will have a flat panel, which will most probably be OLED. This has been suggested because, in the image, one can see an under-display fingerprint reader.
An NDTV report suggests that the iQoo 3 will run on Android 10 and will have a 6.44-inch full HD+ display. The phone will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will have a 48-megapixel rear camera. The iQoo3 will be equipped with a 4,410 mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging, the report further revealed.
It is also noteworthy that the company hasn't established any social media channels in India as of yet. Gagan Arora, Director-iQOO tweeted "I would like to inform you that Official IQOO India handles on Twitter, FB, Insta & YouTube are not live yet. Beware of fakes! #monsteriscoming"
