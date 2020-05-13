Vizag Gas Tragedy: LG Chem Dispatches Technical Team for Investigation and Rehabilitation Work

South Korean chemicals giant LG Chem has sent an eight-member team from Seoul to investigate and rehabilitate the victims of Visakhapatnam gas tragedy that killed at least 11 people and forced the evacuation of thousands from the area around the accident site.

The team would "promptly support responsible rehabilitation" that is the main objective of the task force.

"An eight-member technical team from Seoul headquarters, led by the president of our petrochemicals company, has been dispatched to LG Polymers India. This team will work closely on-ground along with the concerned authorities to resolve the situation and assist with real-time remedial and rehabilitation measures," said LG Polymers India, a unit of LG Chem, in a statement.

The technical team is comprising experts from production, environment, and safety areas and it will investigate the cause of the incident, it said.

"The president, along with the dispatched team, will meet with the victims and affected families to explain support measures in detail and also hold meetings with the local state government officials," it added.

"The gas leakage from the plant was reported on Thursday morning last week after the company tried to restart operations following the partial easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier, on Saturday, LG Chem had said it is committed to working closely with the concerned authorities to investigate the cause of the incident, prevent recurrence in future and secure the foundation for care and treatment.

"The firm said a special task force has been set up to help victims and families to resolve any issues and provide every assistance to the bereaved families.