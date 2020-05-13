INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vizag Gas Tragedy: LG Chem Dispatches Technical Team for Investigation and Rehabilitation Work

File photo of firefighters outside the LG Polymers in Vizag. (PTI)

File photo of firefighters outside the LG Polymers in Vizag. (PTI)

The technical team is comprising experts from production, environment, and safety areas and it will investigate the cause of the incident, LG Polymers India said in a statement.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
Share this:

South Korean chemicals giant LG Chem has sent an eight-member team from Seoul to investigate and rehabilitate the victims of Visakhapatnam gas tragedy that killed at least 11 people and forced the evacuation of thousands from the area around the accident site.

The team would "promptly support responsible rehabilitation" that is the main objective of the task force.

"An eight-member technical team from Seoul headquarters, led by the president of our petrochemicals company, has been dispatched to LG Polymers India. This team will work closely on-ground along with the concerned authorities to resolve the situation and assist with real-time remedial and rehabilitation measures," said LG Polymers India, a unit of LG Chem, in a statement.

The technical team is comprising experts from production, environment, and safety areas and it will investigate the cause of the incident, it said.

"The president, along with the dispatched team, will meet with the victims and affected families to explain support measures in detail and also hold meetings with the local state government officials," it added.

"The gas leakage from the plant was reported on Thursday morning last week after the company tried to restart operations following the partial easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier, on Saturday, LG Chem had said it is committed to working closely with the concerned authorities to investigate the cause of the incident, prevent recurrence in future and secure the foundation for care and treatment.

"The firm said a special task force has been set up to help victims and families to resolve any issues and provide every assistance to the bereaved families.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading