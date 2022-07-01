Vizag Hotel Consisting of 250 Solar Panels, Stands Tall, Inspires Others Towards Utilization of Renewable Energy

A hotel at Gurudwara Junction in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh has stood tall in the utilization of one of the renewable energy sources in the state.

The five-storeyed building named ‘Namo Inspire The Smart INN’ which accommodated a guest house as well as a hotel belonging to Narayana Rao alias Babji was fitted with as many as 250 solar panels. According to Narayana Rao, it costs him Rs. 15 lakh to fix the panels to the building.

He said that on average 100 kW of electricity has been generated by the solar panels where the building utilizes 40 kW to 50 kW per day. The surplus electricity has been sold to the power grid.

Narayana Rao is confident that he will get the investment made on the solar panels within five to six years. He said that he got inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in utilizing eco-friendly renewable energy resources.

He also said that he setup the solar panels to save the environment from his side. The experts of the opinion that taking a cue from Narayana Rao if the owners of other commercial establishments start fixing solar panels to their buildings, it is inspiring towards saving conventional energy in all respects.

