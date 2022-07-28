Vizag: Missing Married Woman Marries Paramour, Sends Voice Message to Father Confirming that She Willingly Eloped

Adding more twists and turns to her missing episode, Sai Priyanka who eloped with her paramour Ravi by misleading her husband on their marriage anniversary at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh has reached Bengaluru and married him.

She informed her second marriage to her father through WhatsApp message. Sai Priyanka also sent a voice message to her father saying that she willingly eloped with Ravi and don’t try to trace her at any cost.

“Daddy, This is Sai speaking. I am alive. I am with Ravi. Ravi didn’t force me to elope with him. We both wholeheartedly moved together. We got married. For God’s sake, I am requesting you with folded hands please don’t try to trace me. I don’t have the energy to run further. Whether it is life or death, I spend my entire life with Ravi only. Please don’t try to trace us. If you don’t oblige my words I put an end to my life by committing suicide. There is no involvement of Ravi’s parents when it comes to our marriage. Please don’t do any harm to them,” the voice message sent by Sai Priyanka to her father said.

Sai Priya married Srinivas two years back. Srinivas is working in a private company in Hyderabad. Sai Priya has been pursuing her second year of graduation in a college near NAD in Visakhapatnam.

Marking their marriage anniversary on July 25, both Srinivas and his wife Sai Priya went to the RK Beach in Visakhapatnam and shared happy moments. But the police suspected that Sai Priya misled her husband in a preplanned manner. In the beginning, they suspected Srinivas of the missing case. The police are of the view that he committed wrongdoing and filed a missing case. At last, they found the real master brain Sai Priya has cheated on her husband.

Meanwhile, based on the complaint given by Srinivas stating that his wife Sai Priyanka has washed away in the sea waters, staff from the Navy, the Coast Guard, GVMC and police have carried out a search operation since Monday where the expenditure for the search operation reached Rs 1 crore, the sources said.

