Vizag Steel Junior Trainee 2018 Admit Card out at vizagsteel.com, Exams from 25th to 28th October 2018

Updated:October 11, 2018, 2:38 PM IST
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Vizag Steel Junior Trainee 2018 Admit Card has been released by the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL or Vizag Steel), on its official website – vizagsteel.com. Vizag Steel is scheduled to organize the Computer Based Test from 25th to 28th October 2018. The company had invited applications in September 2018, last month, to fill 664 vacancies for the post of Junior Trainee in various disciplines including mechanical, electrical, metallurgy and instrumentation. Candidates who had applied for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:

How to download Vizag Steel Junior Trainee 2018 Admit Card?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.vizagsteel.com
Step 2 – Click on the Careers section
Step 3 – Click on [Click Here] to open the Registration Portal pertaining to Recruitment of Junior Trainees against Rectt Advt No. 06/2018
Step 4 – Click on ‘Registered Candidate’ tab to login to your profile
Step 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://rinl.onlineregistrationform.org/VizagST/

Exam Pattern:

The Online Computer Based Test will comprise of two segments viz:
Segment-I which will comprise of 75 Questions aimed to test the candidate’s General Aptitude (i.e Arithmetic, Reasoning, Data interpretation etc.), General Awareness/ General Knowledge and expertise in English language.

Segment-II will also comprise of 75 Questions aimed at testing the technical expertise of the candidates in the relevant subject.

Mock Test:

The Mock Test link is available for registered candidates and can be accessed from the candidate profile.

Vacancy Details:

Mechanical - 344
Electrical - 203
Metallurgy - 98
Instrumentation - 19

Selection Process:

Candidates will be provisionally selected on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT) which will be followed by Certificate Verification and Medical Examination of the candidates who qualify the CBT.
