Vizag Steel Recruitment 2018: 664 Junior Trainees Posts, Apply Before September 25

Vizag Steel Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 664 vacancies for the post of Junior Trainees has begun on the official website of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) – vizagsteel.com. RINL or Vizag Steel is inviting applications from candidates from different disciplines viz mechanical, electrical, metallurgy and instrumentation.Interested candidates must apply through the prescribed application format on or before 25th September 2018.Junior Trainees: 664 PostsMechanical - 344Electrical - 203Metallurgy - 98Instrumentation - 19The applicant must be Matric / SSC pass along with full time ITI / Diploma in Engineering in the relevant Trades/ Disciplines with minimum 60% marks in regular ITI / Diploma in Engineering for Gen/OBC-NCL candidates and minimum 50% marks for SC/ST/PWD candidates in all subjects of all semesters / years.The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 27 years of age as on July 1, 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Online Computer Based Test followed by certificate verification and medical examination.