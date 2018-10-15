English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vizag Temple Goddess Gets Gold Worth Rs 2 Cr and Rs 4 Cr in Cash
The idol is worshiped as different avatars of Sri Mahalakshmi during the 10-day Navratri festival.
Sri Kanyaka Parameswari temple deity with currency notes seen in the background. (Courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi: With Dussehra just round the corner, Goddess Lakshmi at Sri Kanyaka Parmeswari temple in Vishakhapatnam was adorned with 8 kg of gold worth Rs 2 crore and another Rs 4 crore in cash was used to decorate the temple interiors, according to a report.
Close to 200 devotees had made these offerings to the 140-year-old temple.
It is a tradition at this temple to use gold and currency notes to decorate the deity on the day she takes the avatar of Mahalakshmi. People believe placing their money at the goddess' feet, brings good fortune in business and fetches good returns. The gold contributed remains with the goddess at the temple.
"People believe that it is lucky for them to place the currency and the gold before the Ammavaru (goddess) for the puja. It is all public contribution. We make a note of who has given what amount and return it to them once the puja is over. It does not go to the temple trust," Kolluru Venkateswara Rao, chairperson of the temple committee, was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.
