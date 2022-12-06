Vizag: Woman's Body Parts Found in Plastic Drum, Police Suspect Murder Committed 18 Months Ago

The Vishakhapatnam Police stumbled upon a gruesome murder case on Sunday night, as they came accross decomposed body parts of a woman lying in a plastic drum in a rented house in the city. According to police, the murder was committed over an year ago in May 2021. The body was chopped into pieces and stuffed in the plastic drum sealed tightly with tape.

The house is located at Vikalangula colony at Madhurawada, and the owner found the body parts. According to the owner, the tenant named Rishi failed to pay the rent and had fleed, which is why he broke the house door open. Though the brutal murder is said to have taken place in May 2021, it came to light late on Sunday night, 18 months after the incident, a Times of India report said.

The police suspect that the woman, about 4.5 feet tall, may have been a sex worker. The identity of the woman and the motive behind the

murder is not known and the police have launched a probe to zero in on the killer.

The police zeroed in on the 33-year-old tenant as the prime suspect and are questioning him. The house owner, A Ramesh, in whose welding shop Rishi works, told the police that he had rented out the house to him.

Rishi lived with his wife and daughter in the house. Rishi may have gotten to know the woman while travelling in a shared auto at night, police said. One night when Rishi’s wife was out of town, he invited the woman home and allegedly strangled her to death with her scarf and later chopped the body into pieces.

He then left the city after telling the house owner that he was going to Seetampeta to take care of his wife. He, however, did not return after May 2021. The ownder told the police he had tried to contact Rishi for house rent, but he did not respond.

While removing the furniture from his rented house, the owner noticed the drum and found decomposed body parts and long hair and alerted

cops. “We are establishing the identity of the victim and verifying the missing cases in and around the city, besides Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. The body parts were sent for post mortem,” city CP Ch Srikanth said.

Read all the Latest India News here