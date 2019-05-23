Vizianagaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name YSRCP Bellana Chandra Sekhar YSRCP Bellana Chandra Sekhar LEADING

Vizianagaram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SPP -- -- P.V.A. Ananda Sagar BJP -- -- Sanyasiraju Pakalapati ACP -- -- Chiranjeevi Lingala JSP -- -- Mukka Srinivasa Rao PPOI -- -- Surya Bhavani. K JNJP -- -- Lagudu Govinda Rao YSRCP -- -- Bellana Chandra Sekhar Leading INC -- -- Adiraju Yedla IND -- -- Dhanalakoti Ramana IND -- -- Yellarao Siyyadula IND -- -- Pentapati Rajesh IND -- -- Ijjurouthu Ramunaidu NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Venkata Trindharao Veluri TDP -- -- Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati

3. Vizianagaram is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.96% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.61%. The estimated literacy level of Vizianagaram is 58.21%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 1,06,911 votes which was 9.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 47.89% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Jhansi Lakshmi Botcha of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 60,571 votes which was 5.94% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 40.36% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 80.19% and in 2009, the constituency registered 77.07% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Vizianagaram was: Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,00,639 men, 7,02,984 women and 113 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Vizianagaram is: 18.1155 83.3979Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: विजियानगरम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); বিজয়ানগরম, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); विजियानगरम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); વેિઝિઆંગરમ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); விஜியநகரம், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); విజయనగరం, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ವಿಜಯನಗರಂ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); വിസിയാനഗരം, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)