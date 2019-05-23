Take the pledge to vote

Vizianagaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vizianagaram (విజయనగరం) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
Vizianagaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vizianagaram (విజయనగరం) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Vizianagaram is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.96% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.61%. The estimated literacy level of Vizianagaram is 58.21%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

YSRCP
Bellana Chandra Sekhar

YSRCP

Bellana Chandra Sekhar

LEADING

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 1,06,911 votes which was 9.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 47.89% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Jhansi Lakshmi Botcha of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 60,571 votes which was 5.94% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 40.36% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.

SPP
--
--
P.V.A. Ananda Sagar
BJP
--
--
Sanyasiraju Pakalapati
ACP
--
--
Chiranjeevi Lingala
JSP
--
--
Mukka Srinivasa Rao
PPOI
--
--
Surya Bhavani. K
JNJP
--
--
Lagudu Govinda Rao
YSRCP
--
--
Bellana Chandra Sekhar
INC
--
--
Adiraju Yedla
IND
--
--
Dhanalakoti Ramana
IND
--
--
Yellarao Siyyadula
IND
--
--
Pentapati Rajesh
IND
--
--
Ijjurouthu Ramunaidu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Venkata Trindharao Veluri
TDP
--
--
Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 80.19% and in 2009, the constituency registered 77.07% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Vizianagaram was: Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,00,639 men, 7,02,984 women and 113 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Vizianagaram Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Vizianagaram is: 18.1155 83.3979

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: विजियानगरम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); বিজয়ানগরম, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); विजियानगरम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); વેિઝિઆંગરમ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); விஜியநகரம், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); విజయనగరం, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ವಿಜಯನಗರಂ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); വിസിയാനഗരം, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
