VK Sasikala, Who Tested Positive for Covid-19, to Be Discharged from Hospital Tomorrow

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide, VK Sasikala, will be discharged from hospital on Sunday. Sasikala, who completed her four-year prison term for corruption on Wednesday, had tested Covid-19 positive on January 20 and was continuing her treatment in a Bengaluru hospital.

She has been advised to quarantine herself at home for a week.

A medical bulletin from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute said Sasikala has completed 10 days of treatment and is asymptomatic and is now ready for discharge.

"Sasikala Natarajan is asymptomatic. She's conscious and alert. Her vital parameters are stable and blood sugar under control. She is maintaining saturation without oxygen and is walking with support. She is being continuously monitored," it said. "The team of doctors attending Sasikala have taken a decision that she is fit for discharge and she will be discharged tomorrow with advice of home quarantine."

Sasikala was sentenced to four years' imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and and Jayalalithaa's foster son VN Sudhakaran.