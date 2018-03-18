English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sasikala's Husband Natarajan Hospitalised in Bengaluru, on Ventilator Support
Last November, Natarajan was admitted to a hospital, hours after the Madras High Court upheld a trial court order sentencing him to two years imprisonment in a tax evasion case. The 74-year-old had undergone a kidney and liver transplant at a Chennai hospital on October 3.
File photo of Sasikala's husband M Natarajan.
Bengaluru: Maruthappa Natarajan, the estranged husband of jailed ex-AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, is on ventilator support at a hospital in Bengaluru.
“Natarajan was admitted in the ICU on March 16. He is in critical condition and on ventilator support,” said the Gleneagles Global Hospital’s statement.
Last November, Natarajan was admitted to a hospital, hours after the Madras High Court upheld a trial court order sentencing him to two years imprisonment in a tax evasion case. The 74-year-old had undergone a kidney and liver transplant at a Chennai hospital on October 3.
A bureaucrat in the Tamil Nadu government during the late chief minister Jayalalithaa's early tenures, Natarajan and Sasikala had been living apart ever since the latter moved into Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence.
Natarajan and three others had been convicted for conspiracy, forgery, cheating and tax evasion and sentenced to two years in jail in a 23-year-old duty evasion case connected to import of a luxury car from the UK.
The case related to the import of a Toyota Lexus car in 1994, declaring it as a used vehicle and thereby allegedly evading tax to the tune of Rs 1.06 crore.
Also Watch
“Natarajan was admitted in the ICU on March 16. He is in critical condition and on ventilator support,” said the Gleneagles Global Hospital’s statement.
Last November, Natarajan was admitted to a hospital, hours after the Madras High Court upheld a trial court order sentencing him to two years imprisonment in a tax evasion case. The 74-year-old had undergone a kidney and liver transplant at a Chennai hospital on October 3.
A bureaucrat in the Tamil Nadu government during the late chief minister Jayalalithaa's early tenures, Natarajan and Sasikala had been living apart ever since the latter moved into Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence.
Natarajan and three others had been convicted for conspiracy, forgery, cheating and tax evasion and sentenced to two years in jail in a 23-year-old duty evasion case connected to import of a luxury car from the UK.
The case related to the import of a Toyota Lexus car in 1994, declaring it as a used vehicle and thereby allegedly evading tax to the tune of Rs 1.06 crore.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Ireland vs Scotland
- Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Outrage Over 60 Year Copyright Law
- Roger Federer Makes Best Start to Season, Aiming for Sixth Indian Wells Title
- Kangana Ranaut Talks About Nationalism, Nepotism & 'Psycho Love'
- Irani Cup: Rajneesh Gurbani Puts Vidarbha on Brink of Win After Record 800/7