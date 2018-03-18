Sasikala's Husband Natarajan Hospitalised in Bengaluru, on Ventilator Support

Maruthappa Natarajan, the estranged husband of jailed ex-AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, is on ventilator support at a hospital in Bengaluru.“Natarajan was admitted in the ICU on March 16. He is in critical condition and on ventilator support,” said the Gleneagles Global Hospital’s statement.Last November, Natarajan was admitted to a hospital, hours after the Madras High Court upheld a trial court order sentencing him to two years imprisonment in a tax evasion case. The 74-year-old had undergone a kidney and liver transplant at a Chennai hospital on October 3.A bureaucrat in the Tamil Nadu government during the late chief minister Jayalalithaa's early tenures, Natarajan and Sasikala had been living apart ever since the latter moved into Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence.Natarajan and three others had been convicted for conspiracy, forgery, cheating and tax evasion and sentenced to two years in jail in a 23-year-old duty evasion case connected to import of a luxury car from the UK.The case related to the import of a Toyota Lexus car in 1994, declaring it as a used vehicle and thereby allegedly evading tax to the tune of Rs 1.06 crore.