VK Singh Has a Mosquito Analogy for Opposition's 'Proof, Probe' Demand on IAF Air Strike

रात ३.३० बजे मच्छर बहुत थे,



तो मैंने HIT मारा।



अब मच्छर कितने मारे, ये गिनने बैठूँ,



या आराम से सो जाऊँ? #GenerallySaying — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 6, 2019

Taking a dig at the Opposition for demanding proof of Balakot air strikes, Union minister VK Singh on Wednesday coined a new analogy, comparing the evidence of casualties with "killing of mosquitoes"."Around 3.30 at night, there were too many mosquitoes. I used HIT spray (mosquito repellent). Now, should I sit and count how many mosquitoes were killed or should I go back to sleep," he tweeted with 'generally speaking' as hashtag.The comment can be seen as a veiled attack on the Opposition for asking for a proof and the exact casualty inflicted on terrorists in the Balakot air strike.A day earlier, the minister had trashed the Congress demand for evidence as "waste of time" and on the opposition party's quest regarding casualty figures, he said it was not a "game of marbles". Singh said that no proof is given about action by the forces and asked whether anybody had got proof during wars since 1947.Seeking to put the government on the back foot, opposition parties had on Monday latched on to BJP chief Amit Shah's claim of 250 casualties in the Indian Air Force's air strike in Pakistan to ask how he got such top secret information.On the varying casualty figures in the strikes, the ministers told reporters in Ranchi, "One way is to go there and count and come back. Secondly, what the information you have, you can assess it (figure) and that number is told to the people. Exact figure will be known only when you are there.""This is not a game of marbles. This is a serious matter. Any action by the forces, no proof is given," he asserted.