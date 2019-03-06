English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
VK Singh Has a Mosquito Analogy for Opposition's 'Proof, Probe' Demand on IAF Air Strike
The comment can be seen as a veiled attack on the Opposition for asking for a proof and the exact casualty inflicted on terrorists in the Balakot air strike.
File photo of Union Minister VK Singh.
Loading...
New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Opposition for demanding proof of Balakot air strikes, Union minister VK Singh on Wednesday coined a new analogy, comparing the evidence of casualties with "killing of mosquitoes".
"Around 3.30 at night, there were too many mosquitoes. I used HIT spray (mosquito repellent). Now, should I sit and count how many mosquitoes were killed or should I go back to sleep," he tweeted with 'generally speaking' as hashtag.
The comment can be seen as a veiled attack on the Opposition for asking for a proof and the exact casualty inflicted on terrorists in the Balakot air strike.
A day earlier, the minister had trashed the Congress demand for evidence as "waste of time" and on the opposition party's quest regarding casualty figures, he said it was not a "game of marbles". Singh said that no proof is given about action by the forces and asked whether anybody had got proof during wars since 1947.
Seeking to put the government on the back foot, opposition parties had on Monday latched on to BJP chief Amit Shah's claim of 250 casualties in the Indian Air Force's air strike in Pakistan to ask how he got such top secret information.
On the varying casualty figures in the strikes, the ministers told reporters in Ranchi, "One way is to go there and count and come back. Secondly, what the information you have, you can assess it (figure) and that number is told to the people. Exact figure will be known only when you are there."
"This is not a game of marbles. This is a serious matter. Any action by the forces, no proof is given," he asserted.
"Around 3.30 at night, there were too many mosquitoes. I used HIT spray (mosquito repellent). Now, should I sit and count how many mosquitoes were killed or should I go back to sleep," he tweeted with 'generally speaking' as hashtag.
रात ३.३० बजे मच्छर बहुत थे,— Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 6, 2019
तो मैंने HIT मारा।
अब मच्छर कितने मारे, ये गिनने बैठूँ,
या आराम से सो जाऊँ? #GenerallySaying
The comment can be seen as a veiled attack on the Opposition for asking for a proof and the exact casualty inflicted on terrorists in the Balakot air strike.
A day earlier, the minister had trashed the Congress demand for evidence as "waste of time" and on the opposition party's quest regarding casualty figures, he said it was not a "game of marbles". Singh said that no proof is given about action by the forces and asked whether anybody had got proof during wars since 1947.
Seeking to put the government on the back foot, opposition parties had on Monday latched on to BJP chief Amit Shah's claim of 250 casualties in the Indian Air Force's air strike in Pakistan to ask how he got such top secret information.
On the varying casualty figures in the strikes, the ministers told reporters in Ranchi, "One way is to go there and count and come back. Secondly, what the information you have, you can assess it (figure) and that number is told to the people. Exact figure will be known only when you are there."
"This is not a game of marbles. This is a serious matter. Any action by the forces, no proof is given," he asserted.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana To Play A Cop in Anubhav Sinha's 'Article 15', First Look Unveiled
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Trailer: Daenerys, Jon, Bran and Arya are Ready to Battle With the Dead
- Chandan Prabhakar Opens Up on Missing From The Kapil Sharma Show, Says Not Doing It Intentionally
- Fan Asks Ranvir Shorey to Not Be Like Other Commercial Celebrities, Here’s What He Said
- Oppo F11 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Announced for Rs 24,990
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results