VMOU BA, BBA, MA, M.Sc, MBA Results December 2017 declared at vmou.ac.in, Check Now!
VMOU BA, BBA, MA, M.Sc, MBA Results December 2017 have been declared by the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota on its official website – vmou.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) Part I, II and III; Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) I, II and III; Master of Arts (MA) Hindi, Master of Arts (MA) Political Science, Master of Science (M.Sc) Botany, Master of Science (M.Sc) Zoology, Master of Science (M.Sc) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) Examinations that were conducted in the month of December 2017, last year can follow the instructions below and check their result now.
How to check VMOU BA, BBA, MA, M.Sc, MBA Results December 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.vmou.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Results Examination December 2017’
Step 3 – Click on the result you had appeared for viz:
BACHELOR OF ARTS ( PART-I), BA-I
BACHELOR OF ARTS ( PART-II), BA-II
BACHELOR OF ARTS (PART-III), BA-III
BACHELOR OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION PROGRAMME (PART-II), BBA-II
BACHELOR OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION PROGRAMME (PART III), BBA-III
BSC.(IN ADDITIONAL SUBJECT), BScA
M.A. HINDI (FINAL), MAHD-F
M.A. HINDI (PREVIOUS), MAHD-P
M.A. POLITICAL SCIENCE (FINAL), MAPS-F
M.A. POLITICAL SCIENCE (PREVIOUS), MAPS-P
MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION - I YEAR (Semester-I), MBAS-1
MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION - II YEAR (Semester-III), MBAS-3
MASTER OF SCIENCE BOTANY (FINAL), MSCBO-F
MASTER OF SCIENCE BOTANY (PREVIOUS), MSCBO-P
M. Sc. MATHEMATICS (FINAL), MSCMT-F
M. Sc. MATHEMATICS (PREVIOUS), MSCMT-P
MASTER OF SCIENCE ZOOLOGY (FINAL), MSCZO-F
MASTER OF SCIENCE ZOOLOGY (PREVIOUS), MSCZO-P
Step 4 – Click on ‘Click Here for Detailed Results’
Step 5 – Enter your Scholar Number, Select Programme, and click on Submit
Step 6 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://online.vmou.ac.in/Result.aspx
