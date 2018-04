VMOU BA, BBA, MA, M.Sc, MBA Results December 2017 declared at vmou.ac.in, Check Now!

VMOU BA, BBA, MA, M.Sc, MBA Results December 2017 have been declared by the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota on its official website – vmou.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) Part I, II and III; Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) I, II and III; Master of Arts (MA) Hindi, Master of Arts (MA) Political Science, Master of Science (M.Sc) Botany, Master of Science (M.Sc) Zoology, Master of Science (M.Sc) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) Examinations that were conducted in the month of December 2017, last year can follow the instructions below and check their result now.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.vmou.ac.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘ Results Examination December 2017 Step 3 – Click on the result you had appeared for viz:BACHELOR OF ARTS ( PART-I), BA-IBACHELOR OF ARTS ( PART-II), BA-IIBACHELOR OF ARTS (PART-III), BA-IIIBACHELOR OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION PROGRAMME (PART-II), BBA-IIBACHELOR OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION PROGRAMME (PART III), BBA-IIIBSC.(IN ADDITIONAL SUBJECT), BScAM.A. HINDI (FINAL), MAHD-FM.A. HINDI (PREVIOUS), MAHD-PM.A. POLITICAL SCIENCE (FINAL), MAPS-FM.A. POLITICAL SCIENCE (PREVIOUS), MAPS-PMASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION - I YEAR (Semester-I), MBAS-1MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION - II YEAR (Semester-III), MBAS-3MASTER OF SCIENCE BOTANY (FINAL), MSCBO-FMASTER OF SCIENCE BOTANY (PREVIOUS), MSCBO-PM. Sc. MATHEMATICS (FINAL), MSCMT-FM. Sc. MATHEMATICS (PREVIOUS), MSCMT-PMASTER OF SCIENCE ZOOLOGY (FINAL), MSCZO-FMASTER OF SCIENCE ZOOLOGY (PREVIOUS), MSCZO-PStep 4 – Click on ‘ Click Here for Detailed Results Step 5 – Enter your Scholar Number, Select Programme, and click on SubmitStep 6 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://online.vmou.ac.in/Result.aspx