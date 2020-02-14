Vodafone Idea, Avenue Supermarts, ONGC, BPCL Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stock markets were trading in the green as buying was seen across sectors even as global cues remained negative. At 9:49 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading up 170 points, or 0.4%, at 41,629.85, while the Nifty 50 index rose 41 points, or 0.34%, to 12,215.70. Vodafone Idea, Avenue Supermarts, ONGC, BPCL, Nestle India and Page Industries were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares shot up 21% after the company said it posted a loss of Rs 6,453.2 crore for the December quarter against a loss of Rs 5,004.6 crore a year ago.

Avenue Supermarts: Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, operator of DMart chain of stores in India, dropped 4.4% after the floor price for the offer for sale (OFS) was set at Rs 2,049 per share through which promoters will sell up to 1.48 crore shares today.

ONGC, Eveready Industries: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) shares inched up nearly 1% while those of Eveready Industries jumped 3.3% ahead of the earnings announcement for the third quarter ended December (Q3). Other major firms to announce results today include Madhav Infra Projects, DCM, Delta Leasing and Finance, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Fortis Healthcare and MMTC.

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) shares gained 1.9% even as net profit fell 26.2% to Rs 1,260 crore in the December quarter compared with the previous quarter.

Nestle India: Nestle India Ltd shares gained 2.2% after profit during the December quarter jumped 38.4% to Rs 473 crore compared with a year ago.

Page Industries: Page Industries Ltd shares plunged over 8% after Q3 profit dropped 14.6% to Rs 87 crore compared with a year ago.

Jindal Poly Films: Jindal Poly Films Ltd shares surged 9% after the company approved expansion plans for its India operations by way of investment of Rs 700 crore.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares rose 1.4% ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing on the modification pleas filed by telcos on the time schedule to make payments of AGR (adjusted gross revenues) dues.

Deepak Fertilisers: Deepak Fertilisers Ltd shares advanced 4.4% after consolidated net profit stood at Rs 30 crore in the December quarter versus Rs 12.2 crore a year ago.

PC Jeweller: PC Jeweller Ltd shares shed 9% after Q3 consolidated net profit declined 66.1% to Rs 62.8 crore versus Rs 185.3 crore a year ago.

