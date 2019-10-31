Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Vodafone Idea Plummets over 9 Percent to Hit 52-week Low After SC Ruling

Shares of the Vodafone Idea slumped 8.66 per cent to Rs 3.48 apiece - its 52-week low - on the BSE. Similarly, the stock declined 9.2 per cent to Rs 3.45 on the NSE.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vodafone Idea Plummets over 9 Percent to Hit 52-week Low After SC Ruling
Shares of the Vodafone Idea slumped 8.66 per cent to Rs 3.48 apiece - its 52-week low - on the BSE. Similarly, the stock declined 9.2 per cent to Rs 3.45 on the NSE.

New Delhi: Shares of Vodafone Idea on Thursday fell over 9 per cent in early trade after Care downgraded its rating citing the recent Supreme Court ruling on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue.

Shares of the telecom operator slumped 8.66 per cent to Rs 3.48 apiece - its 52-week low - on the BSE. Similarly, the stock declined 9.2 per cent to Rs 3.45 on the NSE.

Vodafone Idea had on Wednesday said Care Ratings has downgraded its rating on 'long-term bank facilities' and non-convertible debentures', citing the recent court ruling on the AGR, and extension of timelines with regard to sale of Indus Tower stake to Bharti lnfratel.

According to the telecom department's initial calculations, Vodafone Idea may have to pay about Rs 40,000 crore, while Bharti Airtel faces a liability of around Rs 42,000 crore (including licence fees and spectrum usage charges).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram