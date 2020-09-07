INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vodafone Idea To Rebrand As Vi As It Prepares For Telecom Battle

Vodafone Idea To Rebrand As Vi As It Prepares For Telecom Battle

Vodafone Idea Ltd said on Monday it plans to rebrand itself as the debtridden telecoms carrier, which has been losing customers, looks to change its image three years after it announced the biggest merger in India's telecoms market.

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea Ltd said on Monday it plans to rebrand itself as the debt-ridden telecoms carrier, which has been losing customers, looks to change its image three years after it announced the biggest merger in India’s telecoms market.

The loss-making carrier on Friday approved fundraising of up to 250 billion rupees at a time it owes roughly 500 billion rupees ($6.81 billion) in dues to the government. The dues, according to an Indian Supreme Court order, will have to be paid over a ten-year period.

Vodafone Idea, a joint venture between Britain’s Vodafone and India’s Idea Cellular, said it will go by the brand name “Vi”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 7, 2020, 12:24 PM IST
Next Story
Loading