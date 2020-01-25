Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
  • TRS 96
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » India
2-min read

Voice of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Victims, Activist Abdul Jabbar Conferred Padma Shri Posthumously

Activist Abdul Jabbar had fought for justice for the victims of the world’ most infamous industrial disaster for almost 35 years before breathing his last on November 14, 2019.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:January 25, 2020, 10:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Voice of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Victims, Activist Abdul Jabbar Conferred Padma Shri Posthumously
File photo of activist Abdul Jabbar.

Bhopal: Dubbed the ‘voice’ of thousands of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy victims, activist Abdul Jabbar, will be conferred the Padma Shri posthumously. The names of the awardees were announced by the government on the eve of the country's 71st Republic Day.

Jabbar had fought for justice for the victims of the world’ most infamous industrial disaster for almost 35 years. ‘Jabbar Bhai’, as he was fondly known to Old City residents, had breathed his last on November 14, 2019, due to ailments he suffered during the 1984 tragedy.

The MP government had conferred him with the Indira Gandhi Social Service Award soon after his demise in acknowledgement of his selfless services to humanity.

Jabbar was only 27 and did odd jobs, including illumination of movie hoardings, when the catastrophe had struck the city on the intervening night of December 2 and 3 in 1984. The city was asleep, and so was Jabbar, on a chilly night when Methyl IsoCyante started leaking from the Union Carbide plant.

As the intensity of a red chilli-like odour of the gas continued to increase, Jabbar had swung into action. He first rode for about 40km and dropped his mother in the Rajendra Nagar area. Then he returned to his colony, barely 1.5km away from the plant, to fulfil his duty towards his neighbours.

However, he still lost his mother and brother on the fateful night as the toxic gas had already spread. He himself lost about 50% vision and was soon affected by serious lung ailments. Soon after, he took up the fight against Union Carbide in courts for adequate compensation for about five lakh affected people and families of 25,000 victims (according to official records).

Abdul Jabbar during a rally.

(Activist Abdul Jabbar during a rally)

In 1987, he set up the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Udyog Sangthan, a survivors’ organisation demanding sustenance allowance and compensation for victims, especially widows of the gas tragedy.

Jabbar had also imparted vocational training to about 5,000 survivor women at his Swabhiman Kendra (an economic rehabilitation centre) in Old city to help them earn a living.

Apart from several agitations organised in Bhopal, he had also led protest marches in the national capital and drew the attention of parliamentarians on a number of occasions.

After the compensation was doled out in year 1989 (though survivors still term it insufficient), Jabbar started focusing on skill development of those who were left with physical ailments after the tragedy.

Despite severe illnesses and financial hardships, he had persisted with his fight for the victims till his last breath.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram