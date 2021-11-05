'Decade Belongs to U'khand, Ropeway Near Hemkund Sahib Soon': What PM Modi Said in Kedarnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand on Friday and inaugurated a statue of Adi Shankaracharya his rebuilt samadhi. The prime minister also inaugurated numerous redevelopment projects at Kedarnath worth over Rs 400 crore. The Himalayan temple witnessed heavy destruction during the devastating deluge of 2013.

FOLLOW | Narendra Modi Kedarnath Visit LIVE Updates: Inner Voice Told Me Kedarnath Will be Rebuilt Despite Mass Destruction in 2013, Says PM

Prime Minister Modi personally reviews the progress of Kedarpuri reconstruction regularly, which is considered his dream project. At Kedarnath, the prime minister said after the 2013 destruction, a “voice within me always told me that Kedarnath will be redeveloped again".

Modi entered the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine and walked to the ‘Bheem Shila’ behind the temple, which had rolled down the mountains during the flash floods and stopped right behind the temple, protecting it from the disaster.

HERE ARE TOP QUOTES FROM PM MODI’S VISIT TO KEDARNATH:

1. ON KEDARPURI RECONSTRUCTION: A voice within me always told me that Kedarnath will be developed again. Many were in doubt if it could be redeveloped after the 2013 destruction.

2. ON REDEVELOPMENT PROGRESS: I have closely reviewed the progress of redevelopment of Kedarnath, using technology like drone footage. I want to thank all ‘rawals’ for their guidance.

3. ON UTTARAKHAND: This decade belongs to Uttarakhand as in the next 10 years the state will receive more tourists than it did in the last 100 years. Road connectivity to Char Dhams and ropeway near Hemkund Sahib are among many infrastructure projects planned for the state.

4. ON RAM TEMPLE IN AYODHYA: A grand Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya and Deepotsav was also celebrated there. Work on Kashi Vishwanath corridor project in Varanasi is also progressing rapidly.

5. ON INDIAN PHILOSOPHY: Adi Shankaracharya’s work was based on the truth about human welfare, which is part of Indian philosophy and sees life in a holistic manner. Spirituality and religion were once associated only with stereotypes.

6. ON ADI SHANKARACHARYA SAMADHI: All maths and jyotirlingas in the country are connected with us today as we witness the inauguration of Adi Shankaracharya samadhi.

