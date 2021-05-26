Volunteers at Isha Crematoriums Ensure Dignity in Death for Covid-19 Victims, 18 Facilities in Support

With pandemic raging amid the second Covid-19 wave, Isha Crematoriums have been working round the clock to ensure that the bereaved bid a dignified farewell to their loved ones.

Amid an acute shortage of space and resources families have been unable to give a dignified farewell to COVID victims and posing a critical challenge for administrations.

“Volunteers are working tirelessly in #I=shaCrematoriums to ensure that the departed are released with the right ambience of sensitivity. This is important for both the living and the departed. blessings.” wrote Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, in a tweet commenting on the crucial role of Isha Crematoriums in ensuring dignity in death for COVID victims in Tamil Nadu.

Eighteen Isha Crematoriums – Kayantha Sthanams have stepped up to support the administration and the community to ensure that the final journey is handled with sensitivity and efficiency. For the past year, Isha-trained volunteers and staff have been working round the clock to facilitate a dignified farewell to victims of the pandemic.

Volunteers undergo rigorous training in cremation services and related pre and post activities, procedures and rituals. Death rituals, with a powerful energy basis are conducted with the sanctity and integrity necessary to alleviate the grief of the living as well as ensure a dignified exit for the departed.

These volunteers also ensure that bodies are transported to the crematorium, ensuring speedy completion of formalities and contacting relatives of the deceased. They also ensure the bereaved get adequate time to bid goodbye to their loved ones.

All those working in the crematoriums diligently adhere to a combination of safety protocols. Volunteers are also taught simple Yogic practices to strengthen the respiratory system, enhance immunity and increase oxygen levels. Preventive measures include daily servings of Nilavembu Kashayam and Kapa Sura Kudineer – potent herbal concoctions - apart from specially prepared nutritious food to enable the body to fight infection. Isha maintains 12 crematoriums in Coimbatore, four in Chennai and one in each Namakkal and Neyveli.

