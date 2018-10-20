English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How a Mother Got United With her Child Amid Hospital Chaos After Amritsar Train Tragedy
Preety, who lost one of her two children and husband in the Amritsar train accident on Friday night, was in for a beautiful surprise when she was reunited with her son by a group of Volunteers.
Preety, who is recuperating in Guru Nanak Hospital, was reunited with her child on Saturday.
Chandigarh: Going from hospital to hospital to reach out to the victims of Amritsar train tragedy, the volunteers from a para-legal agency in Punjab on Saturday helped a mother reunite with her child. The woman had assumed that both her two children and husband had died in the train accident on Friday evening.
Talking to News18 Harpreet Kaur from the State legal services authorities recounted how she and her team of volunteers accomplished this miracle, says, "We have set up 24x7 help desks in hospitals wherein me as a member of Punjab State Legal Services Authority and volunteers are reaching out to people in need. When I visited Guru Nanak Hospital, I got to know of a lady named Preety who, it was said, had lost her husband and two children in the accident,” said Kaur, a district and sessions judge and member secretary of Punjab State Legal Services Authority.
“The woman’s name somehow got stuck in my memory. During our visit to another hospital I came across a child whom some people were getting discharged and taking with them to UP or Bihar on the pretext that the child had no surviving family. I stopped them, saying they could not do so on legal grounds and procured the date of birth details of the child. The details mentioned child's mother name as Preety."
"We came back to Guru Nanak Hospital where Preety was recuperating. I can't explain the emotions I went through when the terrified child saw his mother. The child recognised his mother and just fell asleep. Since the mother is recuperating as she had suffered head injuries, we have deputed volunteers to take care of the child till she is better," said an elated Kaur.
"We also found another child whose parents died in the accident but the child got saved. Some people had taken the child home but brought him to the hospital where no one was getting his CT scan done. We got the scan done and are now looking for the child's relatives," Harpreet Kaur said.
