Volunteers In Birbhum District Distribute Free Food Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

A voluntary organization in Suri city of Birbhum district in West Bengal has been delivering food packets to COVID-19 patients who are being treated at home and others during these trying times of the pandemic.

Due to the shortage of beds in hospitals amid the second wave of coronavirus, many patients are receiving treatment in home isolation. The volunteers of the organization have been providing cooked food to COVID-19 patients at their homes. The volunteers are using bikes and scooters to deliver the food packets to the needy in Suri town.

The group is aiming to make sure that there is no shortage of food by any chance when it comes to feeding the needy. Amid various restrictions imposed by the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the members of the organization have come forward to stand beside the needy.

Even though the impact of the second wave of coronavirus is decreasing now, many are still bearing the repercussions of COVID-19 pandemic. The daily wage labourers, vendors are among the people who are struggling hard to get the food for their family as shops are shut and construction work is suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions. The group is providing food packets to such people and also to COVID-19 patients being treated at home due to a shortage of beds in hospitals.

The members of the organization start their work in the morning. They go to the market to purchase vegetables and other items with their own money. After having everything from the market they start cooking the food in their own kitchen. As soon as the cooking is over, the members of the organization go out on scooters and bikes to distribute the food packets. The menu includes different kinds of protein foods.

Purnima Rajak, a relative of a COVID-19 patient in Suri, said his family is happy to receive such services.

Samrat Hajra, secretary of the voluntary organization said they have been providing such services since the beginning. As long as these restrictions last, they will continue to serve in the same way.

