Vote for BJP: Covid-19 Positive Gujarat CM's Appeal to People from Hospital Bed

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus, has appealed to the people from the hospital bed to vote for the BJP in the upcoming polls to six municipal corporations. Rupani tested positive for coronavirus on February 15, a day after fainting at a poll rally in Vadodara. Since then, he has been undergoing treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital here.

In a video message, Rupani urged the urban voters to support the BJP and re-elect the party to power in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, where polling will be held on February 21. "Election is a festival and voting is a pious duty of all the citizens. I am confident that you will come out in large numbers and vote in favour of BJP on February 21. With your blessings and prayers, my health is also improving," the CM said.

"People have been putting their trust in the BJP since many years now. I am sure that you will once again support the BJP this time too. For us, power is a medium to serve the people. Our aim is to put our cities on the world map. I assure you that my government will not let you down," he added. Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat will take place on February 21, while polling for 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats is scheduled to be held on February 28.