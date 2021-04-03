Vote for Mamata, Get Ration at Doorstep: Abhishek Banerjee Tells Bengal Voters

Kultali: Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee was on a marathon campaign in the South 24 Parganas district on Friday, where he addressed multiple election rallies. He addressed election rallies in Kultali and Baruipur.

Addressing the rallies at both places he appealed to the people to defeat the BJP in all 31 Assembly seats in the district.

The Trinamool Congress youth president and MP appealed to women voters and said, “What do you want? Do you want to defeat the daughter of Bengal before Delhi? Or Do you want the daughter of Bengal to snatch power from Delhi?”

Abhishek also appealed the people of South 24 Parganas to cast their votes for TMC if they wanted development. “Cast your vote for TMC. Didi’s government will provide ration at your door step”, he said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour also mocked the Election Commission for holding polls for all Assembly seats of South 24 Parganas district in three phases. He claimed that the decision has been taken to favour BJP by slowing down the election process. However, Trinamool Congress will win with maximum seats.

Abhishek again came down heavily on BJP. He said, “Throughout the year BJP did nothing for Bengal. During cyclone Amphan they did not provide any support. But now, they are gathering like daily passengers in Bengal for purchasing votes. On the other hand, the people of Bengal know what the daughter of Bengal has done in 10 years.”

He also taunted the BJP for the promising ‘Sonar Bangla’. He asked why the BJP failed to make Sonar Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Rajasthan.