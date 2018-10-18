'Vote for Somebody Who Unites and Not Breaks India': Mohan Bhagwat's Top 10 Quotes

RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat in his last public discourse before the 2019 elections, which is traditionally seen to have a major impact on core BJP and RSS voters, made a speech that was filled with political connotations.From advocating bringing a law to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to asking people to vote for the BJP if they want India to not break into pieces, Bhagwat laid to rest all speculation that the RSS would not throw all its weight behind the Modi government in the upcoming elections.We need a decision soon. We say that government should bring in ordinance to build Ram temple.Both Hindus and Muslims suffered under Babur. He demolished Ram Mandir to trounce our self-respect. We know there is ram temple there, foundations have been unearthed, but case is going on and is getting delayed. But political parties are doing politics over it, it is unfortunate, Ram temple should have been built by now. We need a decision soon.Man and woman were treated as equals in Sabrimala case. We should have talked, and built a consensus. The people who had devotion towards Lord Ayyappa, we did not listen to them. However, change comes step by step.People say that their government is in power why don't they build Ram temple. Elections happen. We become kings. But we are kings only for a day. Cast ballot one day and suffer for next 5 years.Voting should be done properly after a lot of thought. 100% people should come out and vote. Who will bring India together and not break it apart?There are forces in this world that are antipathetic to our existence. Neighbouring country, (Pak), their government changed, what they were doing on our borders, has anything changed? No.To save ourselves, we have to become so strong that they don't even think of fighting us. If someone musters the courage to fight, then there is destruction on both sides. So, in order to maintain peace, we have to be so strong that anyone doesn't even think of harming us.Several islands are within our maritime borders. Like Andaman, they are located in some very strategic places. From Bay of Bengal down to Indian Ocean, there are islands over which watch should be kept.Today's new term is ‘urban maoism’ or ‘neo left’. Maoism has always remained urban. Maoists are sitting in urban areas, they work in the garb of intellectuals. One writes a book, another publishes, third praises it, fourth researches further and so on there is a network of thousands of such people.Those who said ‘Bharat tere tukde honge, we want armed revolution’ are associated with terrorists. They are seen in these revolutions. Who is providing content for these campaigns? Is it coming from Pakistan or America?Government moves at its own pace, slowly, therefore changes are reflected slowly. New education policy took four years to come, like a train that is perennially late.If help doesn't reach in time it doesn't really count as help. Schemes for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe are not implemented. Why is money for these schemes not spent? And then is diverted at the end of financial year in March.