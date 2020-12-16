Voter Turnout Recorded at 28 Per Cent in Initial Hours of Voting for DDC Polls in J&K

Over 28 per cent votes were polled in the initial hours of voting for the seventh phase of district development council elections spread over different constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. Baramulla district in Kashmir valley recorded highest voting percentage of 29.29 till 11 am, while Poonch polled highest voting percentage of 43.20 across Jammu and Kashmir.

As per figures given by the office of the State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir division, Pulwama recorded voting percentage of 6.58 percent, Baramulla 29.29 percent, Kulgam 8.81 percent, Shopian 3.30 percent, Anantnag 12.50 percent, Bandipora 39.76 percent, Ganderbal 22.22 percent, Kupwara 25.13 percent and Budgam 26.11 percent till 11 am. In Jammu division, Kishtwar recorded voting percentage of 38.02 percent, Udhampur 36 percent, Jammu 27.94 percent, Kathua 38.47 percent, Ramban 31.44 percent, Doda 29.49 percent, Samba 39.13 percent, Poonch 43.20 percent, Rajouri 36.45 percent and Reasi 35.70 percent till 11 am, they said.

While Kashmir division recorded an overall polling percentage of 20.55 percent, Jammu division recorded 34.63 percent up to 11 am. Voting is being held in 31 DDC constituencies, 13 from Kashmir division and 18 from Jammu division, where 148 and 150 candidates are in the fray respectively in the seventh phase.

Nearly 6.87 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 1,852 polling stations. Besides the DDC elections, polling is also being held for panch and sarpanch posts in the Union Territory. A total of 1852 polling stations have been setup in this phase including 1068 in Kashmir division and 784 in Jammu division for smooth conduct of elections.