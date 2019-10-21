Are You a Voter in Maharashtra or Haryana? Here's How You Can Find Your Nearest Polling Booth
Voting began at 7 am on Monday, and is expected to conclude by 6 pm. Maharashtra has 95,473 pollinbg booths, while the EC has set up 19,425 booths across Haryana.
Representative image.
Voters in Maharashtra and Haryana have come out to vote to power the next assemblies for their respective states. Besides these, several other states will go to vote in bypolls.
Voting began at 7 am on Monday, and is expected to conclude by 6 pm. Maharashtra has 95,473 polling booths, while the EC has set up 19,425 booths across Haryana.
Voters must identify the polling booths allotted to them from among the thousands set up by the Election Commission. Here's how you can identify the polling booth allotted to you:
Step 1: Access the Election Commission's website electoralsearch.in.
Step 2: Enter details like name, age, father/husband's name. and gender, click submit.
Step 3: Another option is to directly search using your voter ID by entering the voter ID number.
Voters may also use the Voter Helpline App to find their polling booths, or call on helpline number 1950, after area STD code.
You may also send "space" via SMS to 1950 to find you allotted polling booth.
