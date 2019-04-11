English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Voters in Noida Claim Inedible Ink on Finger Came off Soon; EC Says No Merit in Complaints
A few people had complained that they were able to remove the ink with chemicals like nail-paint remover and others said they were able to wipe it off.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission said on Thursday it found no merit in the complaints by a number of voters in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar that the inedible ink put on their fingers came off soon after it was applied.
The Election Commission officials said they received a complaint from booth number 190, but found no merit in the complaint.
A few people had complained that they were able to remove the ink with chemicals like nail-paint remover and others said they were able to wipe it off.
Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan said a report was sought from the polling officer and it was found that the phial of ink procured from Mysore paints and Varnish Limited was certified by a Council of Scientific and Industrial Research lab, as is the procedure.
"The shelf life of this ink is six months and all the phials are tested by the CSIR and national physical laboratory. In this case too, these ink phials were certified; reports from the sector and zonal magistrates and the micro observers also said the ink was in order," he said.
One of the reasons for the ink to come off, Bhushan said, could be that the voters may have applied oil or cream on their hands. This in turn could have led to the ink coming off.
The Election Commission officials said they received a complaint from booth number 190, but found no merit in the complaint.
A few people had complained that they were able to remove the ink with chemicals like nail-paint remover and others said they were able to wipe it off.
Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan said a report was sought from the polling officer and it was found that the phial of ink procured from Mysore paints and Varnish Limited was certified by a Council of Scientific and Industrial Research lab, as is the procedure.
"The shelf life of this ink is six months and all the phials are tested by the CSIR and national physical laboratory. In this case too, these ink phials were certified; reports from the sector and zonal magistrates and the micro observers also said the ink was in order," he said.
One of the reasons for the ink to come off, Bhushan said, could be that the voters may have applied oil or cream on their hands. This in turn could have led to the ink coming off.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Interstellar Black Hole Image of Gargantua Was Not Too Far From Reality
- John Abraham’s Spy Thriller RAW Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark at Box Office
- New Porsche 911 Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 1.82 Crore
- Watch: 'Game of Thrones' Actors Can't Spell the Names of 'GoT' Characters Either & It's Hilarious
- PM Narendra Modi Most Popular World Leader on Facebook Followed by US President Donald Trump: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results