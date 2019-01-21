English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Voting My Only Connection to Politics': Actor Ajith Denies Joining BJP
He also said that such reports ahead of elections would send a “wrong message”, adding that he has no plans to engage in politics.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Chennai: Actor Ajith has denied reports of him joining politics saying that “acting” is his only profession.
“Few years back I disbanded all my fan clubs to ensure that neither me nor my fans are coloured politically at any point of time,” Ajith said in a statement.
He also said that such reports ahead of elections would send a “wrong message”, adding that he has no plans to engage in politics. “The only and best association I have with politics is to queue up to cast my vote as a citizen,” Ajith said.
The statement came after reports about few Ajit fans joining the BJP in presence of Tamilisai Sounderrajan surfaced on Sunday. The BJP State President had said that Ajith is the most honest actor in the industry and has been doing a lot of good work for the people. This led to speculation that the BJP was trying to woo yet another actor into politics.
“I never imposed my political preferences on anyone,” Ajith said adding that political preferences of people are personal.
Earlier, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan had said actor Ajith and his fans should take forward the schemes of PM Modi to the people.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
“Few years back I disbanded all my fan clubs to ensure that neither me nor my fans are coloured politically at any point of time,” Ajith said in a statement.
He also said that such reports ahead of elections would send a “wrong message”, adding that he has no plans to engage in politics. “The only and best association I have with politics is to queue up to cast my vote as a citizen,” Ajith said.
The statement came after reports about few Ajit fans joining the BJP in presence of Tamilisai Sounderrajan surfaced on Sunday. The BJP State President had said that Ajith is the most honest actor in the industry and has been doing a lot of good work for the people. This led to speculation that the BJP was trying to woo yet another actor into politics.
“I never imposed my political preferences on anyone,” Ajith said adding that political preferences of people are personal.
Earlier, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan had said actor Ajith and his fans should take forward the schemes of PM Modi to the people.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Unpaid 'Fyre' Caterer Gets Over $100K in Donations After Netflix's Documentary on Doomed Music Festival
- Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Fear Keeps Iran Alive at Asian Cup
- 2019 Hyundai Creta Prices to Start at Rs 9.60 Lakh, Gets New SX(O) Executive Trim Variant
- Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Discounts on Apple iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Nokia 6.1 Plus And More
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results