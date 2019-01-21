'Voting My Only Connection to Politics': Actor Ajith Denies Joining BJP

Actor Ajith has denied reports of him joining politics saying that “acting” is his only profession.“Few years back I disbanded all my fan clubs to ensure that neither me nor my fans are coloured politically at any point of time,” Ajith said in a statement.He also said that such reports ahead of elections would send a “wrong message”, adding that he has no plans to engage in politics. “The only and best association I have with politics is to queue up to cast my vote as a citizen,” Ajith said.The statement came after reports about few Ajit fans joining the BJP in presence of Tamilisai Sounderrajan surfaced on Sunday. The BJP State President had said that Ajith is the most honest actor in the industry and has been doing a lot of good work for the people. This led to speculation that the BJP was trying to woo yet another actor into politics.“I never imposed my political preferences on anyone,” Ajith said adding that political preferences of people are personal.Earlier, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan had said actor Ajith and his fans should take forward the schemes of PM Modi to the people.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.