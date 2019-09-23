Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Voting Underway for Hamirpur Assembly Bypoll in UP, Central Paramilitary Forces Deployed

The nine candidates contesting for the Hamirpur seat include BJP’s Yuvraj Singh, Congress’ Hardeepak Nishad, Samajwadi Party’s Manoj Kumar Prajapati, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Naushad Ali and Communist Party of India’s Alam Mansuri.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:September 23, 2019, 10:32 AM IST
Representative image.
Lucknow: The polling for bypoll for Hamirpur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh began on Monday morning. More than four lakh voters will be deciding the fate of nine candidates on the assembly seat, which went vacant after BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel was convicted in a 22-year-old murder case. The results for Hamirpur bypoll will be declared on September 27.

A total of 257 polling stations and 476 polling booths have been set up for this by-election. A total of 4,01,497 voters will be able to exercise their franchise in Monday’s bypoll. 572 electronic voting machines (EVM) and 619 VVPAT machines have been installed. A general observer, an expenditure observer, 36 sector magistrates, four zonal magistrates and 35 micro observers have also been deployed to conduct voting in an independent and impartial manner. Adequate security arrangements were made ahead of polling.

The Election Commission had on Saturday announced polling for 11 assembly seats in the state on October 21. The seats mostly belong to MLAs who had won the Lok Sabha election and resigned as members of the state assembly.

Assembly constituencies that will vote in the bypolls are Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi. The reason for bypoll on Ghosi assembly seat was the appointment of incumbent MLA Phagu Chauhan as the Governor of Bihar.

