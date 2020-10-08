INDIA

VP Debate More Cordial Than Presidential Debate

Washington (AP) The vice presidential debate is much more cordial than last week's raucous presidential debate with frequent interruptions and outbursts. Democrat Kamala Harris acknowledged Vice President Mike Pence's phone call to her the day she accepted the Democratic vice presidential nomination, while Pence acknowledged the well wishes from his Democratic rivals toward President Donald Trump after the president was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week..

Harris is the first Black woman on a major party ticket. Pence congratulated her Wednesday night on her historic nomination. (AP) .

  • First Published: October 8, 2020, 8:06 AM IST
