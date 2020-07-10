VP Naidu Asks Delhi Varsity to Review Decision Relating to Quota For Talented Artists

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday asked Delhi university authorities to retain the procedure for admission under the extra-curricular activities quota that has been in place previously by earmarking seats for talented artists.

During a meeting with the Pro-Vice Chancellor and Dean Colleges, Delhi University, Naidu also asked the university authorities to take prompt action on finalizing the examination calendar and on filling up vacant positions in the University.

The advice on extra-curricular quota by Naidu, who is also the Chancellor of the University of Delhi, comes after an admission bulletin stated that the varsity will not have sports and ECA trials in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only candidates with NCC and NSS certificates will be considered for admissions under the ECA category while admissions under the sports category will be granted based on merit certificates.

The Vice President advised the university authorities to review the decision relating to quota for extra-curricular activities and continue the present quota procedure by earmarking seats for the talented artists, an official statement said.

The Vice President's advice came after receiving numerous requests on this issue from Members of Parliament and prominent artists, it said.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor and Dean Colleges, Delhi University, who called on Naidu, briefed him about various issues including the issue of extra curricular activities quota for admission to first year college, the statement said.

The Vice President was earlier also briefed on this issue by the Secretary, Ministry of HRD.

During the meeting, the Vice President was also briefed on the Open Book Examination System and filling in of pending appointments of Registrar, Comptroller of Examination, Librarians, Principals of Colleges and other officials.