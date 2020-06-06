INDIA

1-MIN READ

VP, PM Condole Death of Former Top Cop Ved Marwah

A file photo of Ved Marwah. (Twitter/Goa Police)

Ved Marwah, a former governor of Mizoram, Manipur and Jharkhand, had also served as the Delhi Police Commissioner in the 1980s. He died in Goa on Friday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 6, 2020, 12:34 PM IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of former IPS officer Ved Marwah, recalling his "unwavering courage" which stood out during his career.

Marwah, a former governor of Mizoram, Manipur and Jharkhand, had also served as the Delhi Police Commissioner in the 1980s. He died in Goa on Friday. He was 87.

"Shri Ved Marwah Ji will be remembered for his rich contributions to public life. His unwavering courage always stood out during his career as an IPS officer," Modi tweeted. Marwah was also a well respected public intellectual, the prime minister said.

"Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said. Marwah was an upright officer known for his integrity and competence, the vice president said. "My condolences to the bereaved family members. May his soul rest in peace," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted.


