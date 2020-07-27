INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

VP, PM Greet CRPF Personnel on Force's 82nd Raising Day

CRPF jawans patrolling. Representative image.

CRPF jawans patrolling. Representative image.

Extending greetings to the personnel of the "outstanding force", Modi said the CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our country safe.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 27, 2020, 11:33 AM IST
Share this:

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the CRPF personnel on the 82nd raising day of the paramilitary force on Monday, saying it is at the forefront of keeping the nation safe. Describing the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as "peacekeepers of the nation", Naidu said it is synonymous with dedication and commitment towards duty and national security.

Extending greetings to the personnel of the "outstanding force", Modi said the CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our country safe. "The courage and professionalism of this force are widely admired. May the CRPF achieve even greater heights in the coming years," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Next Story
Loading