VP Venkaiah Naidu, MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Condole Death of Former President Shankar Dayal Sharma's Wife

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday condoled the death of Vimla Sharma, wife of former president Shankar Dayal Sharma. Vimla Sharma, 93, had recovered from COVID-19 a few months ago.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Vimala Sharma, wife of former President, Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. Shankar Dayal Sharma served as the president between 1992 and 1997.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed grief at the death of Vimla Sharma. "Saddened by the demise of Vimla Sharma, the wife of former President of India Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma. My condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the soul to rest in peace," Chouhan said in a condolence message.

Chouhan said Vimla Sharma had been associated with many social organisations. "Her services to society will be remembered. She was associated with various organisations in Bhopal and Raisen districts," he said.

MP Congress president Kamal Nath also expressed his condolence on Sharma's demise. "My condolences to the family. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to family to bear this loss," Nath said.