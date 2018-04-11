GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
VPCI DU Recruitment 2018: 12 Staff Nurse Posts, Apply before 30th April 2018

The notification for the same was advertised in Employment News dated 31st March 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st April 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 11, 2018, 2:07 PM IST
VPCI DU Recruitment 2018: 12 Staff Nurse Posts, Apply before 30th April 2018
Image for representation only.
VPCI DU Recruitment 2018 applications are invited to fill 12 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse at Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute(VPCI), Delhi University. The notification for the same was advertised in Employment News dated 31st March 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st April 2018.

VPCI DU Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Unreserved - 7

OBC - 3

SC - 1

PWD – 1

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery and must be registered as Nurse and Midwife with any State Nursing Council.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:

http://www.vpci.org.in/vacancy_circulars/196_(12)%20Application%20for%20the%20post%20of%20Staff%20Nurse.pdf

Age Limit:

The applicant must be up to 35 years of age as on the last date of receipt of the applications.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidate will get a consolidated salary of Rs.17,140 per month plus dearness allowance.

How to apply for VPCI DU Recruitment 2018 for Staff Nurse?

The interested and eligible candidates can submit applications in the prescribed format as given in the official advertisement above with self- attested photocopies of documents to the office of theJoint Registrar, Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, University of Delhi, Delhi - 110007.

 Selection Process:

The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.

 

 

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
