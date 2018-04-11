VPCI DU Recruitment 2018: 12 Staff Nurse Posts, Apply before 30th April 2018

VPCI DU Recruitment 2018 applications are invited to fill 12 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse at Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute(VPCI), Delhi University. The notification for the same was advertised in Employment News dated 31March 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31April 2018.Unreserved - 7OBC - 3SC - 1PWD – 1The applicant must possess Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery and must be registered as Nurse and Midwife with any State Nursing Council.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:The applicant must be up to 35 years of age as on the last date of receipt of the applications.The selected candidate will get a consolidated salary of Rs.17,140 per month plus dearness allowance.The interested and eligible candidates can submit applications in the prescribed format as given in the official advertisement above with self- attested photocopies of documents to the office of the